Harden (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Nets, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden has yet to make his preseason debut this year amid his lingering tension with the 76ers' front office. However, he implied late last week that he could play in Friday's preseason finale against Atlanta and that he'll suit up for Philadelphia to begin the regular season. The 34-year-old has been working on ramping up at practice since early October, and although he's still requested to be traded, it appears as though he'll be available for the 76ers for their regular-season opener against Milwaukee on Oct. 26.