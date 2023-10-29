Harden (personal/conditioning) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Harden was asked to remain in Philadelphia during the 76ers' two-game road trip to open the regular season, and it appears he still isn't ready for game action. The team is listing him as out with a conditioning tag, but it's still unclear if he has any intention of suiting up for the 76ers this season. In his absence, De'Anthony Melton should keep drawing starts, but Tyrese Maxey has taken over as the primary ball-handler.