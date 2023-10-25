Harden (personal) returned to the 76ers' practice facility Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harden spent 10 days away from the team while tending to a personal matter, one that could be related to his troubles with the team, but he'll be present for Wednesday's practice session as the 76ers prepare for Thursday's regular-season opener in Milwaukee. It's unclear whether he'll be available Opening Night, but his presence at practice alone should give fantasy managers some peace of mind following an eventful offseason. Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley will likely see increased run at point guard if Harden is unavailable or limited Thursday.