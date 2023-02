Harden recorded 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 137-125 victory over the Spurs.

The 76ers have now won nine of their past 10 games. Harden appeared to tweak his elbow right before halftime but didn't seem bothered at all in the second half to the relief of his fantasy managers. He'll get a matchup against the Knicks on Sunday in what should be a bounce-back spot for him after taking a backseat to Joel Embiid Friday.