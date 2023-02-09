Harden produced 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to Boston.

Harden was extremely efficient from the field and recorded a solid outing across the board, putting up his fourth double-double across his last six appearances. Firmly entrenched as Philadelphia's second-best scoring weapon behind Joel Embiid, Harden has lost some of the scoring ability he had in past seasons -- mainly due to the nature of his role -- but seems to have evened things up with an uptick in the assists category, as he's one of the league leaders in dimes per game with 10.9.