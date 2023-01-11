Harden chipped in 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, 15 assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 147-116 win over the Pistons.

Joel Embiid returned from a foot injury Tuesday, but that didn't slow Harden down at all as he recorded back-to-back triple-doubles for the first time as a Sixer. The 33-year-old isn't the scoring threat he once was, with his 21.8 points per game this season being his lowest average since 2011-12, but Harden's on pace to average double-digit assists for the third straight campaign.