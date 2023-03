Harden (foot) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus Portland.

Harden will return to the lineup Friday after missing the previous game with left foot soreness. The star guard will likely start alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Harden is averaging 24.4 points, 12.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 38.6 minutes across his last five games and offers elite production across the board for fantasy managers.