Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said that Harden practiced Wednesday and is expected to continue participating in workouts with the team moving forward, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Though he didn't join the 76ers on Monday for media day, Harden reported to the team Tuesday and looks like he'll take part in the team's second practice of training camp Wednesday at Colorado State University. Though the disgruntled Harden is still believed to be seeking a trade elsewhere, the 76ers are seemingly optimistic that he'll remain with the team now that camp has commenced. Harden's presence at least temporarily hinders the fantasy outlooks of Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton, though both players would likely see their values spike if Harden is ultimately moved.