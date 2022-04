Harden put up 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 40 minutes in the 103-88 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Harden failed to shoot higher than 36.4 percent from the field for the second straight game but has knocked down at least two three-pointers in each of the last three games, including four of his last five.