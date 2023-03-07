Harden (foot) is out for Tuesday's matchup versus the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden has been quite healthy since early December, missing just two of the past 41 games and averaging 21.9 points, 11.0 assists, 6.1 boards and 1.2 steals during this run. In his absence, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton should take on expanded playmaking roles.