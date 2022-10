Harden logged 12 points (4-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 loss to the Spurs.

Harden has transitioned himself into more of a playmaking role with Joel Embiid taking a bigger load on the scoring perspective, though he continues to be an excellent fantasy alternative across all formats. He has scored at least 30 points while sniffing a triple-double in two of his first three outings of the campaign.