Harden finished Sunday's 116-108 win over the Heat with 31 points (8-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 41 minutes.

Harden looked more like his old version of the Rockets rather than this new pass-first guard who's been since joining the 76ers, but this game came at a time where the team desperately needed him. The star guard is clearly not putting up the same numbers he was registering in the past, but he's now reached the 20-point plateau in two of his last three appearances in the series. The Sixers need him at his best if they want a shot at topping the top seed in the East.