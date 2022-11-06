Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that Harden (foot) is currently in a walking boot and will be limited to non-weight-bearing activity for the time being, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden, who was diagnosed Thursday with a right foot tendon strain that is expected to sideline him for approximately one month, is slated to conduct his rehab around the team but will remain away for the next few days while he tends to a personal matter. According to Austin Krell of USA Today, Rivers noted that Harden isn't dealing with much pain, but before playing again, the star guard will have to regain conditioning once he's out of the boot and beginning the ramp-up process during practices. Tyrese Maxey is expected to take on a higher-usage role out of the 76ers backcourt during Harden's absence, and De'Anthony Melton will likely hold down a starting role in place of the 10-time All-Star.