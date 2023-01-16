Harden (heel) is starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Harden was questionable for Sunday's game due to left heel pain, but he'll be able to play through the issue in the second half of a back-to-back set. He's posted double-doubles in his last five appearances and has averaged 21.6 points, 12.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game during that time.