Harden (heel) is starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Harden was questionable for Sunday's game due to left heel pain, but he'll be able to play through the issue in the second half of a back-to-back set. He's posted double-doubles in his last five appearances and has averaged 21.6 points, 12.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game during that time.
More News
-
76ers' James Harden: Iffy for Sunday•
-
76ers' James Harden: Paces team with 31 points•
-
76ers' James Harden: Strong from deep in double-double•
-
76ers' James Harden: Second straight triple-double•
-
76ers' James Harden: Triple-double showing in win•
-
76ers' James Harden: Leads Sixers in points and assists•