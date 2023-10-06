Harden participated fully in Friday's practice, but his status for Sunday's preseason opener in Boston remains to be determined, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

New 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Harden is one of several players who are still ramping up to full speed, so it sounds like the former MVP's availability has nothing to do with his ongoing trade demand. While things appear kosher on the surface, both sides are reportedly still aiming to get a deal done before the regular season begins. If Harden is moved, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton would be candidates for increased usage this season.