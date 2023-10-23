Harden (personal) remains away from the team and won't participate in Monday's practice, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After arriving at 76ers training camp Oct. 4, Harden had been regularly practicing but didn't appear in any preseason contests before he abruptly left the team early last week. The 10-time All-Star's decision to step away from the 76ers is a likely indication that he hasn't mended his relationship with general manager Daryl Morey and is still seeking a trade, but it's unclear if Philadelphia is motivated to move the veteran guard if the price isn't right. At this stage, Wojnarowski relays that it's unclear whether Harden will be ready to play in the 76ers' season opener Thursday at Milwaukee. Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley will likely serve as the 76ers' primary options at point guard for however long Harden is away.