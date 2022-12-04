Harden (foot) said after the 76ers' practice session Sunday that he's on pace to return to the lineup Monday in Houston, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sunday marked the first time that Harden took part in a full-court, 5-on-5 practice since he suffered a right foot tendon strain during his last appearance Nov. 2 against the Wizards. Due to the month-long layoff, Harden said he first wants to see how he feels at morning shootaround Monday before a decision on his status is made for the first of the 76ers' three games during the upcoming week. Harden's impending return could result in both lower minutes and lower usage for De'Anthony Melton and Shake Milton, who have taken advantage of elevated roles in the recent absences of Harden and Tyrese Maxey (foot).