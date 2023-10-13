Harden (personal) said Friday that he doesn't think his relationship with the 76ers' front office can be repaired but implied he'll play for Philadelphia to begin the regular season, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Although Harden's relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey remains strained, it appears the 34-year-old will begin the regular season in a 76ers uniform despite his lingering trade request. Coach Nick Nurse said earlier this week that Harden could play in Monday's preseason game against the Nets. While his status for that matchup isn't yet clear, it appears he'll have at least one opportunity to take part in game action before the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old has been participating in practice since early October and has been working on ramping up, so it seems unlikely that he'll have significant conditioning issues once he begins appearing in games. During his first full season with the 76ers last year, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game over 58 appearances.