Harden chipped in 35 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 loss to the Celtics.

Harden got off to a great start, scoring 16 points in the first quarter while playing every minute and making all eight of his free-throw attempts. The 33-year-old was effective in leading the Sixers' offense and dished out seven assists -- three to Joel Embiid. Harden shot just 41.0 percent from the field last season -- the worst percentage of his career -- but was efficient Tuesday in the first game of his 14th season.