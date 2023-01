Harden chipped in 24 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder.

Harden led the team in threes and assists en route to a double-double showing in Thursday's loss. Harden has tallied at least 15 points and 10 assists in four straight games, also connecting on three or more threes in three of those games.