Harden posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes before getting ejected from Thursday's 102-97 win over Brooklyn in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Harden appeared in only 29 minutes during Game 3 due to being ejected in the third quarter, but still managed to finish as one of two 76ers players with 20 or more points while posting a team-high-tying assist total in the win. Harden has tallied at least 20 points in two of the three first-round games.