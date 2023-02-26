Harden recorded 21 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-107 loss to the Celtics.

Harden had a night to forget offensively, knocking down only five field-goal attempts while shooting just 31.25 percent from the field on the night. Nine of his 21 points came from the free-throw line, though he did add a game-high eight assists and three steals as the 76ers lost a nail-biter at home. The shooting guard has now dished out at least seven dimes in four straight games while averaging 24.7 points per game over that stretch.