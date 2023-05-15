Harden recorded nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden and Joel Embiid needed standout games to close out the series against Boston, but the duo fell well short of that goal. Harden could only get three shots to fall in what was one of his worst performances of the season. Harden appeared in only 58 games with the team, and he averaged close to career-lows in every statistical category.