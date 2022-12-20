Harden registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime win over the Raptors.

Harden struggled with his shot and scored his fewest points since Oct. 28, but he was somewhat able to salvage his fantasy production by finishing with solid assist and rebound contributions. Across six appearances since returning from a month-long absence due to a foot injury, Harden has averaged 21.7 points, 11.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 39.5 minutes per game.