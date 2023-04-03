Harden had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to Milwaukee.

Although Harden played 34 minutes, his involvement in the offense was minimal, scoring only 11 points with nine shot attempts. His shot volume and scoring were among his worst totals of the season in those categories, and the All-Stat ceded most of the backcourt production to Tyrese Maxey. It's been a mixed bag for Harden since his return from a four game absence. Since his return, he's averaged 16.3 points, 9.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds with a turnover rate of 4.3 per game.