Harden opted out of his $47 million player option for next season and will sign a new two-year deal where he earns $32 million in 2022-23 and has a player option for 2023-24, Evan Sidery of Basketballnews.com reports.

Harden took a pay cut to allow the Sixers to fill out the roster, which it did by adding PJ. Tucker and Danuel House. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden has made an increased effort to focus on his offseason workout regimen and make financial sacrifices in hopes to bring home an NBA title alongside Joel Embiid.