Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden is likely leaving some money on the table for 2023-24 by picking up his option, but he did so in order for the 76ers to more easily trade him elsewhere in advance of the upcoming season. After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign, Harden was rumored to be looking to leave Philadelphia, and his decision to pick up his player option essentially confirms his intentions. The 33-year-old guard averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game across 58 appearances this past season. Though he's not quite producing at the great heights that he did during his peak years in Houston, Harden remains a top-notch distributor and showed improved perimeter shooting in 2022-23. He'll likely profile as at least a strong second-round selection in fantasy drafts for the upcoming season no matter where he ultimately lands in a trade.