Harden had 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-108 win over the Knicks.

While Harden no longer dominates as a scorer at the same clip as he once did, he has been a solid contributor for the 76ers as the No. 2 option behind Joel Embiid. Friday night's performance against the Knicks makes three consecutive double-doubles for Harden and his fourth over t helast five games. He remains a top-five fantasy guard for managers moving forward.