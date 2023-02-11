Harden had 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-108 win over the Knicks.
While Harden no longer dominates as a scorer at the same clip as he once did, he has been a solid contributor for the 76ers as the No. 2 option behind Joel Embiid. Friday night's performance against the Knicks makes three consecutive double-doubles for Harden and his fourth over t helast five games. He remains a top-five fantasy guard for managers moving forward.
More News
-
76ers' James Harden: Scores 26 with 11 assists•
-
76ers' James Harden: Comes close to triple-double•
-
76ers' James Harden: Scores 16 against Spurs•
-
76ers' James Harden: Just misses triple-double Wednesday•
-
76ers' James Harden: Double-double in win over Denver•
-
76ers' James Harden: Hits five threes in win•