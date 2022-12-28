Harden chipped in 26 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 loss to the Wizards.

Harden was responsible for 13 of the team's 21 assists. He seemed be the only one distributing for the Sixers throughout the game, but he also managed to drop 26 points himself, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the line. Since returning from a foot injury suffered in early November, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 22.0 points, 12.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.