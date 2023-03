Harden amassed 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 victory over Washington.

Harden was the lone player in Sunday's game to surpass the double-digit assist mark while also finishing two points shy of the 20-point total in a winning effort. Harden has tallied at least 15 points and 10 assists in three of his last five outings.