Harden recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 win over the Pistons.

Harden led the team in assists en route to a 20-point triple-double performance Sunday. Harden has tallied a triple-double in two games this season, tallying at least 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in two straight games.