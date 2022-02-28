Harden registered 29 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals across 39 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 125-109 win over the Knicks.

Through his first two games with the Sixers, Harden has looked like the player that ran away with the 2017-18 NBA MVP Award in a landslide while he was with Houston. The arrival of Harden has been detrimental to Tobias Harris through the first two games out of the All-Star break, but Joel Embiid (37 points Sunday) and Tyrese Maxey (21 points) have continued to thrive alongside the 32-year-old. Assuming he's unbothered by his recurring hamstring issues over the remainder of the season, Harden should remain a top-five fantasy contributor in both points and categories leagues.