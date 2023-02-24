Harden logged 31 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 victory over Memphis.

Harden led Philly with 31 points on the night with the help of a strong shooting night from downtown, and he continues to show promise on the defensive end, now tallying at least one block and one steal in each of his last four matchups. Thursday marked Harden's most made triples since Feb. 1 as he appears locked in from deep. Harden is sinking threes at a 43.8 percent clip over nine February appearances, which is up from 40.4 percent through 13 games in January.