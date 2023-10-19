Coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Harden (personal) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason finale against Atlanta, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Harden recently expressed optimism that he'd be available for Friday's preseason finale, and Nurse initially echoed that sentiment. However, Harden has been away from the team since Sunday due to a personal matter, and he'll likely be unavailable to close out the preseason. The 34-year-old's recent absence certainly puts his status for the start of the regular season into question, especially given his tension with the team throughout the offseason. If Harden is unavailable to begin the regular season, Patrick Beverley and De'Anthony Melton would likely handle increased workloads.