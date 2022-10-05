Harden will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After sitting out the preseason opener, Harden -- along with the rest of Philadelphia's expected starters -- will be available for Wednesday's matchup. Harden posted 20.2 points, 9.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds across 33 games with the 76ers last season, but he'll likely be limited during his first game action ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.