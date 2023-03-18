Harden will miss Saturday's game versus the Pacers for injury recovery and rest purposes, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden posted a triple-double last time out, but it appears the star veteran will get a night off Saturday following two games in the last three days. There doesn't seem to be any real concern regarding his health, so expect Harden back in the lineup Monday when the Sixers host the Bulls. One of De'Anthony Melton or Shake Milton figures to crack the starting five in Harden's absence.