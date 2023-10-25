Harden (personal) is expected to travel with the 76ers to Milwaukee but won't play against the Bucks on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Harden's status for Opening Night is relatively unsurprising given his recent 10-day absence due to a personal issue, but it's encouraging that he returned to the team's practice facility Wednesday and suited up for practice. Patrick Beverley, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton could see increased run against Milwaukee, while Harden's next opportunity to make his season debut will be Saturday in Toronto.