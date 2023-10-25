Harden (personal), who has been ruled out for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Bucks, has been asked not to travel with the team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden arrived at the 76ers' facility Tuesday night prepared to join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip, and he was initially expected to travel to Milwaukee despite being ruled out for that game. However, he'll remain in Philadelphia, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against Toronto. Although the 34-year-old is back with the team following his 10-day absence, his status with Philadelphia remains murky following an offseason that included plenty of drama with the front office. Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley should serve as the 76ers' top options at point guard while Harden is out.