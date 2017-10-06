76ers' James McAdoo: Questionable Friday
McAdoo is questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Celtics due to left hamstring tightness, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's unclear when McAdoo suffered the injury. That said, it doesn't seem to be too serious considering there's been no mention of it prior to Friday's injury report.
