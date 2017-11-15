McAdoo was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McAdoo made his season debut on Saturday against the Warriors, posting five points (1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one turnover across seven minutes. That said, he's not a part of the regular rotation and will be reassigned in order to get him as many minutes as possible to further his development. McAdoo is a two-way player and should spend the majority of season in the G-League.