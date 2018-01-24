76ers' James Young: Good to go Wednesday
Young (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Young was battling an illness at practice Tuesday, but he's moved past the ailment and will be an option for coach Brett Brown off the bench Wednesday. Since joining the Sixers earlier this month, Young has only appeared in one of five games, logging eight minutes in a blowout win over the Bucks on Jan. 20. Even so, he could have a chance to see increased minutes Wednesday with both T.J. McConnell (personal) and Jerryd Bayless (wrist) out of action.
