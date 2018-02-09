76ers' James Young: Impressive scorer
Young registered 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal during Thursday's win over Westchester.
Being fluctuated between different leagues and teams often, it's astonishing that the former Kentucky guard has scored in double-digits in every G-League game this season. Young is currently the fifth leading scorer in the G-League with 22.2 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists which makes him a very valuable fantasy commodity as well.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...