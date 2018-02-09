Young registered 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal during Thursday's win over Westchester.

Being fluctuated between different leagues and teams often, it's astonishing that the former Kentucky guard has scored in double-digits in every G-League game this season. Young is currently the fifth leading scorer in the G-League with 22.2 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists which makes him a very valuable fantasy commodity as well.