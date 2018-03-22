76ers' James Young: Logs nine minutes in return to lineup
Young rejoined the 76ers for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, posting two points (1-2 FG) and a turnover across nine minutes.
Young had been playing with the Sixers' G-League affiliate and had recently sat out a contest due to a knee injury. However, after being recalled to the big club and taking a few days off for rest and recovery, Young returned to the lineup Thursday and logged his first minutes with the Sixers since Jan. 29. With the G-League season ending over the weekend, Young will be eligible to remain on Philadelphia's roster for the rest of the season, though he's not going to see enough minutes to be a relevant fantasy option.
