76ers' James Young: Off injury report Saturday
Young (undisclosed) is not on the 76ers' injury report for Saturday's contest against Milwaukee, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Young has yet to play this season, so his place on the injury report Thursday didn't affect the team. That said, with Jerryd Bayless (wrist) and J.J. Redick (leg) both out, it seems possible that Young could see some run Saturday.
