76ers' James Young: Out Thursday vs. Celtics
Young (undisclosed) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Young signed a two-way contract with the 76ers at the start of January, but has yet to see the court. For that reason, his absence from Thursday's contest should go unnoticed for fantasy purposes and he can continue to be avoided moving forward. That said, with J.J. Redick out for the next few weeks, there's certainly a chance Young makes his Sixers' debut in the near future once cleared, though it would only be a handful of reserve minutes.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...