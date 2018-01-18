Young (undisclosed) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Young signed a two-way contract with the 76ers at the start of January, but has yet to see the court. For that reason, his absence from Thursday's contest should go unnoticed for fantasy purposes and he can continue to be avoided moving forward. That said, with J.J. Redick out for the next few weeks, there's certainly a chance Young makes his Sixers' debut in the near future once cleared, though it would only be a handful of reserve minutes.