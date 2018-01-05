76ers' James Young: Planning to sign two-way deal with 76ers
Young is planning to ink a two-way contract with the 76ers, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways & 10 days reports.
Young was waived by the Bucks in early October and, as a result, hasn't played an NBA game this season. He's played 20 G-League games this year, however, seeing 33.5 minutes per game and averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Young will spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the G-League, but can be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...