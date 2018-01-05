Young is planning to ink a two-way contract with the 76ers, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways & 10 days reports.

Young was waived by the Bucks in early October and, as a result, hasn't played an NBA game this season. He's played 20 G-League games this year, however, seeing 33.5 minutes per game and averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Young will spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the G-League, but can be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.