Young is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Young was picked up by the Sixers earlier this month and has appeared in only one game thus far, logging eight minutes in Saturday's blowout win over Milwaukee. If cleared to play Wednesday, the ex-G-Leaguer could see a few minutes off the bench in the event Jerryd Bayless (wrist) remains out, but Young is unlikely to be much of a fantasy consideration in Philadelphia, barring multiple backcourt injuries.