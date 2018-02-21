Young totaled 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to host Windy City.

Young continued to struggle Wednesday. Over his last three games now, the former Kentucky guard is shooting a mere 31.4 percent from the floor while averaging 12.3 points per game. Young figures to get his stroke back soon though, as he has proven his ability to score at high rates this season.