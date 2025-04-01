Butler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Quentin Grimes is back Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's game against the Raptors, pushing Butler back to bench. Butler should still play a significant role off the bench, having averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes over his last 13 outings.
More News
-
76ers' Jared Butler: First double-double of season•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Draws start Saturday•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Sparks offense in return to bench•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Ties for team scoring lead Monday•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Back with first unit•