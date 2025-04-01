Butler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Quentin Grimes is back Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's game against the Raptors, pushing Butler back to bench. Butler should still play a significant role off the bench, having averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes over his last 13 outings.