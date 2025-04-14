Butler chipped in 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Bulls.

The 24-year-old finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer behind Lonnie Walker (31 points) in the loss. Butler was acquired by the Sixers via a trade with Washington on Feb. 6, and he was eventually upgraded from a two-way deal, to a two-year contract that includes a team option for the 2025-26 campaign. The combo guard finished the season with averages of 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks across 17.4 minutes per game in 60 regular-season appearances between Philadelphia and Washington.